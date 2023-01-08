Create New Account
Russia Doesn't Stop at Ukraine - God says they Invade Jerusalem to Prompt the Final War - Armageddon
gocephas
Published Yesterday |
Russia doesn't stop at Ukraine. Popularity 54,580 views on August 7, 2022. We are told about our amazing Jewish heritage. This is what from Saint Augustine on has been sought to be eradicated from the church. Saint Augustine wanted to get rid of the Jewish heritage and replace it with the Church. That is how we got Replacement theologians who now populate all the major denominations including Wheaton and Chicago. Mirrored   


russiachurchreplacement theologyjewish heritage

