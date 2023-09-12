Pekiti-Tirsia Edged & Impact Weaponry Plus Combat Empty Hands / Dumpag

Tuhon Allen Sachetti gives you an overview of Pekiti-Tirsia Weaponry Technique in Live Sparring and Dumog-Pangamut or Dumpag Empty Hands applications. Tuhon Sachetti teaches Pekiti-Tirsia in Newark DE and is available to come to your location for Seminars, Tactical Solution Camps or Private Lessons. Call 302-743-3115 or see us at www.bladeflow.com
