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All of America's (50 States) Have Gone 5G 'Hot' Full Time: Now Who Has the Dolphins Backs Out in the Ocean?
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215 views • July 30, 2020
The United States of America has now gone fully live with 5G frequency waves being transmitted throughout the country. There is no sign of the Virus letting up in major cities throughout the country. With that said we take a look at the new 5G technology that the various military machines are using around the planet to communicate with their underwater submarines and then we ask the question: Why are so many whales and dolphins washing up on shore around the planet? Has there been any studies done to look at the effects of 5G waves being used at the detriment of underwater marine life?
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