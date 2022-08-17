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DHS Bulletin Leak on "Domestic Violent Extremists," TX Ranchers Warn Middle Class after Crooked IRS Audit, Germany Electric-NG Prices Surge, It's Game Over" -TX Drought, Recession Is Here: 08.17.22
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
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1459 views • August 17, 2022

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

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Project Veritas: DHS Whistleblower Leaks New Joint Intelligence Bulletin on ‘Domestic Violent Extremists’ Following FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/project-veritas-dhs-whistleblower-leaks-new-joint-intelligence-bulletin-domestic-violent-extremists-following-fbi-raid-mar-lago/

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Texas Ranchers Issue Dire Warning to Middle-Class Americans after Brutal Crooked IRS Audit

https://ussanews.com/2022/08/17/texas-ranchers-issue-dire-warning-to-middle-class-americans-after-brutal-irs-audit/

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Germany Electricity Benchmark Prices Surge over €500 for the First Time Ever — As Natural Gas Also Reach Record Highs

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/germany-electricity-benchmark-prices-surge-e500-first-time-ever-natural-gas-also-reach-record-highs/

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“It’s game over; We are praying for a hurricane” – South Texas will run out of water by spring unless the drought breaks in Mexico

https://strangesounds.org/2022/08/its-game-over-we-are-praying-for-a-hurricane-south-texas-will-run-out-of-water-by-spring-unless-the-drought-breaks-in-mexico.html

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A "Housing Recession" Is Here, And It Isn't Going To Be Fun...

https://strangesounds.org/2022/08/its-game-over-we-are-praying-for-a-hurricane-south-texas-will-run-out-of-water-by-spring-unless-the-drought-breaks-in-mexico.html

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Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.

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Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber
Precious Metal Specialist
License # 40648494
 
Direct:  952-582-6304
www.milesfranklin.com

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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Related:

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.


Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA


Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g


Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03


More info at https://www.terral03.com


Contact Terral: [email protected]

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