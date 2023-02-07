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A global economic collapse is beginning to appear imminent and catastrophic event that has the potential to bring down economies around the world and result in widespread poverty, unemployment, and social unrest. This disaster is a culmination of factors including rising national debt, ineffective government policies, and a lack of stability in financial markets