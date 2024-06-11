BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Worlds smartest genius Floats In 0 G Like Balloon
Truthtalker911
Truthtalker911
154 views • 11 months ago

Yeah Stephen Hawking twas the smartest guy in the world obviously cuz its not like God did this to him on purpose so cant talk or move body and have to communicate thru a computer robots voice to tell us what to believe when is all theoretical made up "physics"

So yeah lets take him into the zero G airplane so he can float around like a dead fish as they play the parachute game with him and his drool just oozes everywhere LMAO

You guys ever heard of a dogking, its the invaders taking out a king and replacing him with a literal dog making it king now in attempt to demoralize those invaded
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dog_king

