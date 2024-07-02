🇷🇺🇺🇦 Meanwhile, footage of objective control of an effective daytime strike on the Myrhorod airfield in Poltava Region, about 140 km from the front line, has appeared online. This airfield has recently become a frequent target of Russian attacks.



As a result of the impact of an Iskander missile with a fragmentation-explosive warhead, two Su-27 fighters were destroyed. Another four aircraft were hit by cluster munitions, with a high probability that at least some of them are beyond repair.



In total, the Russian Armed Forces took out six Ukrainian combat aircraft in a single raid, which is the best result since the start of the SMO. Most likely, the Ukrainian forces also suffered losses in flight and engineering personnel - this is indirectly indicated by reports from enemy resources.



Since the beginning of the year, Russian troops have hit at least 14 aircraft at enemy airfields - seven Su-27 fighters, four MiG-29s, two Su-25 attack aircraft, and one L-39 combat trainer. This list includes only episodes confirmed by footage from open sources, so the actual losses of the AFU's operational-tactical aviation on the ground may be even higher.



Looking at such evidence of the growing capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces in detecting and promptly destroying targets deep in the rear of the AFU, one phrase comes to mind - "if only we had this at the very beginning of the SMO..."



Source @rybar





