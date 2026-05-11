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The Truth Behind The Hantavirus-The relationship between 26 GHz (5G Advanced) and the Hantavirus scenario. (Ricardo Delgado, director of La Quinta Columna)
Alfa and Omega
Alfa and Omega
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🇬🇧 #English - The relationship between 26 GHz and the Hantavirus scenario. In this special program, Ricardo Delgado, director of La Quinta Columna, analyzes the real scenario versus the official narrative from a critical and scientific perspective. The video details how the implementation of the 26 GHz band (5G Advanced) in strategic points such as ports, airports, and football stadiums is linked to the symptoms that authorities are currently attributing to the Hantavirus. Key points of the video: Geographic Analysis: Coincidences between the deployment of 26 GHz frequencies in Spanish cities and the hotspots of alleged outbreaks. Timeline of Events: The role of massive events, such as the 2026 World Cup, in the dissemination narrative. Biological Interaction: Explanation of the resonance of these frequencies with specific materials like graphene and its impact on health. Emotional Management: Guidelines on how to face the current context, prioritizing mental strength and personal protection against electromagnetic pollution. At the end of the video, Ricardo Delgado delivers a powerful message to all those who are aware of what has been happening from 2020 until now: "To all those who are aware of our research, I tell you: flee the cities now. Look for rural environments far from the antennas to save your lives. This is not a virus; it is a 26 GHz frequency activating the graphene massively injected into the population through COVID vaccines and other injectables. Do not waste energy trying to convince anyone; denounce this biological time bomb. What was experienced in 2020 will be repeated in an infinitely worse way. Survive, protect your integrity, and maintain mental strength in the face of the coming chaos." Please share this video. It is crucial that as many people as possible know this information.

Source: https://youtu.be/iniLJ9_MoiU

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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