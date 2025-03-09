China threatens America with 'any type of war' and says it will 'fight to the end' as Trump's tariffs come into effect and US threatens MORE. China has hit back at President Donald Trump's vow to impose further tariffs with a stark warning that Beijing is ready for a tariff war or 'any other type of war'.





Trump, 78, aims to dramatically expand tariffs after a 25 per cent tax on imports from Mexico and Canada took effect Tuesday, along with fresh duties on Chinese goods.





The president, in his Tuesday night address to Congress, revealed that further tariffs would follow on April 2, including 'reciprocal tariffs' and non-tariff actions aimed balancing out years of trade imbalances.





But China's foreign affairs ministry defiantly shot back, stating 'if war is what the US wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we're ready to fight till the end'. The Chinese Ambassador in the US doubled down on the threat by sharing the same remark.





Cooperation Between China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia: Current and Potential Future Threats to America. Each one of these states threatens U.S. interests. Yet they are far from a coherent bloc and largely pose threats independent of one another.





Trump must treat China, Iran, Russia and North Korea as a package deal





The Axis Of Evil China, Russia, Iran, And North Korea: A Partnership Based Not On Principles But On Sheer Spite For The United States. China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea are colluding to disrupt the peace and security of the world; they are actively destabilizing their respective regions as they carry out their individual agendas. China is the sole cause of tensions in the Taiwan Strait, East China Sea, West Philippine Sea, India, Tibet, and Bhutan; Russia's invasion of the Ukraine has destabilized Europe; Iran has wrought havoc in the Gulf through its proxy militias; and North Korea threatens nuclear attacks on South Korea.





Anti-Western Influence Campaigns in Latin America: Understanding the Russia-Venezuela-Iran Triangle





Nationwide power outage in Sri Lanka caused by rogue monkey in electrical grid





A Buenos Aires power outage leaves over 600,000 customers without electricity





Nineteen MILLION people plunged into darkness in Chile as entire country loses power





Power Outage Plunges All of Cuba Into Darkness. The Cuban government had just announced emergency measures to reduce electricity use — then the power went out across the entire nation.





David House