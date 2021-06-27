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IRREVERSIBLE HEART DAMAGE TO OUR YOUTH?
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131 views • June 27, 2021
An alarming number of young people are experiencing Myocarditis (heart inflammation) after Covid-19 vaccination, prompting the call for an emergency investigation into this very worrisome signal.
Source: The Highwire with Del Bigtree
Source: The Highwire with Del Bigtree
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