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I GOT THE COVID FAKE VAX AND GOT A LETTER ABOUT GETTING TESTED FOR SYPHILIS BECAUSE OF IT...WHAT!
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194 views • June 01, 2021
Did the research? Read the cautions about the side effects. Bet that was not on the MSM or the disclaimer THAT THEY MAKE YOU SIGN. ~ Jim Crenshaw
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