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50+ Q PROOFS - The Deep State War Episode 2 - A Film By MrTruthBomb
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189 views • September 21, 2021
This video looks at how President Trump is involved is working with military patriots to bypass the media in a covert battle with the Deep-State.
This video was originally posted in October 2020.
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Venus Looking Glass:
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Internet Historian :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR1D15p_vdP3HkrH8wgjQRw
Sebastian Böhm :
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Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorised by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo.
The MrTruthBomb channel is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
This video was originally posted in October 2020.
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised.
MrTruthBomb does not do advertising.
Please feel free to download and share.
MrTruthBomb is on
Bitchute
@MrTruthBomb
Rumble: MRTRUTHBOMB2
Twitter:
@TruthbombMr
Gab:
@MrTruthBomb
Odysee:
@MrTruthBomb
Anonup:
@MrTruthBomb
Parler:
@MrTruthBomb
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe:
Thought Gum -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ov7pDbR7QJDQ/
Venus Looking Glass:
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/venus-looking-glass/1434069451
Internet Historian :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR1D15p_vdP3HkrH8wgjQRw
Sebastian Böhm :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCxrjU46rQIbMVLsgt4EwrA
Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorised by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo.
The MrTruthBomb channel is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
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