The Life & Ministry of Jesus Christ. ~The Messiah of the 12 Tribes Israel.~ [Daniel 9:24].

Contrary to popular belief, Jesus Christ (The Son of The Living God) IS an Anglo Saxon. This means that He's a Caucasian with blue eyes and blonde hair. Again, I can testify of this fact for I was taken into His Holy Presence after water baptism in 2013 (written in my Testimony of Jesus Christ). Needless to reiterate, at this point, that one is free to believe or reject my report. I have nothing to gain nor to lose by making this bold statement at this point in my life.



Now, for those still sitting in the darkness, let us remind you that we, the white race, are the true descendants of the 12 Tribes of Israel and no-one else. This has been proven/verified many times by blood DNA and antrophological studies done of the race of the Jews, which they themselves and Jesuits have kept hidden from us for +100 yrs now.



The plain and simple truth is that Jews are neither of the House of Judah nor of the House of Israel but of the house of Esau (please see the pioneering works of Pastor L. Bertrand Comparet, Pastor Wesley and Pastor James P. Wickstrom which were second to none). Esau was the forefather of the Jews who mingled with the satanic seedlines of Genesis 3:15 and Genesis 6:4. Jacob/Israel was the forefather of the white nations. Jews became citizens of Judea in 125 B.C., before this time, they were living in Idumea/Edom South of Judea, and were known as the descendants of Esau who sold his brithright to Jacob/Israel his brother.



Abba/Father said in Malachi 1:2-3: "I loved Jacob and I hated Esau." (KJV; 1769).



These are the words of The Most High God Jehovah/Yahweh - no further comments.