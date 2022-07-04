Former Pfizer VP: ‘Massive Fraud Playing Out on a Global Scale | EPOCH TV

Dr. Michael Yeadon Former Pfizer VP on Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov

‘Massive Fraud Playing Out on a Global Scale - June 2022:





Dr. Yeadon's Paper – "The COVID Lies" https://doctors4covidethics.org/the-covid-lies/

In order to get an insider’s view, we spoke with Dr. Michael Yeadon, former chief scientific officer at Pfizer’s Global Allergy & Respiratory Research Department.

We discussed many topics, such as how, in his professional opinion, there is no safe way to combat a pandemic with a vaccine—since the necessary safety trials take longer than the length of the pandemic—that it’s reckless to attempt to vaccinate an entire population, and that if we continue down the path we’ve been traveling over the past two years, it will lead to total global control by a small group of elites.

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Please view these MUST SEE DOCUMENTS:

Pfizer vaccine data. Of particular interest is page 30. There Are 9 Pages Of Adverse Events Medical Conditions Expected That People Can Get From The "Vaccines" For "Covid-19" https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

FULL Report: https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/

Court ordered Pfizer docs show Pfizer paying the FDA over $2.8 million dollars to fast track the vaccine.👇 Court ordered documents can be seen here, https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/125742_S1_M1_cover.pdf

Official Government of Canada data is truly terrifying; it suggests the Triple Vaccinated have developed AIDS & are now 5.1x more likely to die of Covid-19 than the Unvaccinated BY THE EXPOSÉ ON MARCH 20, 2022 https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/20/gov-canada-data-triple-vaccinated-have-a-i-d-s/

Life Insurance Companies Not Paying Out On Covid-19 "Vaccination" Deaths As It Is Considered Suicide Due To The Experimental Nature! https://rumble.com/vy9fmn-march-23-2022.html

Poison Control Cautions About Toxic Substance in Many Rapid At-Home Antigen COVID Tests March 1, 2022 https://healthnewshub.org/poison-control-cautions-about-toxic-substance-in-many-rapid-at-home-antigen-covid-tests/

Triple vaccinated Ontarians are catching COVID at a greater rate than the double vaccinated or the not vaccinated at all. On the link below, there's a separate graph wherein the rates of death across vaccination status are beginning to merge. Source: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

So They Say OnThe Fake News Media That Ivermectin Is Horse Medicine Right? READ THIS: (from the N.I.H) Website: https://search.nih.gov/search?affiliate=nih&query=ivermecton+and+cancer

Please view these MUST SEE videos:

Pfizer release list of adverse side effects link: (go to page 30-38)

https://t.co/b23dEPrAzh

Link to FDA’s List of Pfizer’s 1,290+ Known Adverse Side Effects for Its Experimental COVID19 “Vaccine”:

https://granitegrok.com/blog/2022/03/fdas-list-of-1290-known-adverse-side-effects-from-the-pfizer-covid-vaccine

Pfizer FDA’s list of known side effects:

https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/

Face Masks:

https://www.aier.org/article/medical-journal-warns-about-maskss-potentially-devastating-consequences/