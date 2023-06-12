Quo Vadis





June 12, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for June 10, 2023.





Receive the blessing of this Mother who loves you:





I BLESS YOU ON THIS SPECIAL DATE; COME CLOSE TO MY DIVINE SON, LIVE ON HIM AND IN HIM, IN A CONSTANT INTIMATE OF SOULS FAITHFUL TO MY DIVINE SON.





My Divine Son lives in each of His children, guiding them, loving them, helping them, out of love, mercy and to offer them eternal life.





Beloved children, each one is part of the Church that My Divine Son instituted, He dwells in you.





Beloved children: AS PART OF THE MYSTICAL BODY OF MY DIVINE SON, LIKE MY SON, YOU ARE AND WILL BE PERSECUTED.





My Divine Son suffers for this, and like Saul, he asks the persecutors of his sons: "why do you persecute Me?"





Beloved children; You know very well that for the love of My Divine Son you are and will be severely persecuted by the enemies of the Church.





WITHOUT DOUBTING THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THE EUCHARISTIC SACRAMENT, REALLY PRESENT IN THE HOLY EUCHARIST, NOURISH YOURSELF CONTINUOUSLY FROM THE EUCHARISTIC RECEIVED, AS WELL AS ADORATIONS BEFORE THE BLESSED SACRAMENT.





BELOVED CHILDREN, YOU ARE A DWELLING OF MY DIVINE SON AND, THEREFORE, BE A WORTHY DWELLING.





Get away from the mundane and be good creatures, love your brothers. My Divine Son is love and his children must be love for themselves and for his brothers.





Strong trials are approaching for humanity in general, for this reason I call you to remain in peace with My Divine Son:





So that in the face of the great blackout that will take place, you will be enlightened by the Holy Spirit. Without neglecting the duty to prepare for this great test that will lead to a drop in the weather: prepare yourselves!





It is painful for My Divine Son to see how the war is closer, it is painful for this Mother…





MY CHILDREN PREPARE AS FOR A FEAST AND IT IS ABOMINABLE.





Pray, My children, pray for the countries where their rulers want the Church to disappear and its people to disappear.





Pray, My children, pray and protect health, sudden deaths caused by improper acts of those who govern humanity are increasing.





Pray, My children, pray for My authentic instruments, they are persecuted.





Pray, My children, pray for the United States, it suffers.





Pray for Chile, Ecuador and Colombia.





Be worthy homes of the presence of My Divine Son in each of you.





I am here to intercede before My Divine Son for each one of you.





I WILL NOT BE SEPARATED FROM YOU, I LOVE YOU WITH A MOTHERLY LOVE, BE FAITHFUL TO MY DIVINE SON AND RECEIVE THE REAL PRESENCE OF MY DIVINE SON PRESENT IN THE EUCHARIST.





Serious torments are approaching, and for this reason I am warning you to prepare yourself with clothes for the cold. The sun goes down, evil seizes this fact to take control of a large part of humanity.





My Divine Son is Love, and being in PEACE with the brothers is a great good for the soul.





I bless you and I love you,





Mother Mary.





COMMENT FROM LUZ DE MARÍA





Brothers and Sisters:





In this Solemnity in which we celebrate the Body and Blood of Christ, let us become aware of the greatness that we possess as a Church.





We have seen true miracles, miracles that only Almighty God can perform, HOW CAN WE NOT BELIEVE IN GOD?





Let us be aware that we are rapidly heading towards a strong confrontation between two countries, and from there to humanity. This due to human pride, the cause of all evils.





Let us banish pride and thus we will be creatures of good; let us prepare ourselves for a reality that the human creature does not wish to accept.





Let us participate in this infinite Mystery of Eucharistic Divine Love, which our Heavenly Father bequeathed to us for the salvation of the entire world.





Amen.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rVfiM3ZyqXk



