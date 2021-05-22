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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 5-22-2021 Get Ready To Prove Your Status!
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200 views • May 22, 2021
States are talking about easing the mask mandates in one breath but in another they are talking about only for those that have taken the injections. We know where this is heading and still many are stuck not believing or seeing it!
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Article Links:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cthiKoVk55iq/
https://www.oregonlive.com/news/2021/05/gov-kate-brown-tells-oregonians-you-could-win-1-million-but-only-if-youre-vaccinated-against-covid-19.html
https://summit.news/2021/05/21/report-oregon-to-demand-proof-of-vaccination-to-enter-businesses-churches-without-a-mask/
https://www.newsweek.com/california-delaying-mask-mandates-end-so-residents-have-time-prepare-health-director-1592269
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/2021/01/24/government-funds-eight-vaccine-passport-schemes-despite-no-plans/
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https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Wxj9d0su7e0/hqdefault.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cthiKoVk55iq/
https://www.oregonlive.com/news/2021/05/gov-kate-brown-tells-oregonians-you-could-win-1-million-but-only-if-youre-vaccinated-against-covid-19.html
https://summit.news/2021/05/21/report-oregon-to-demand-proof-of-vaccination-to-enter-businesses-churches-without-a-mask/
https://www.newsweek.com/california-delaying-mask-mandates-end-so-residents-have-time-prepare-health-director-1592269
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/2021/01/24/government-funds-eight-vaccine-passport-schemes-despite-no-plans/
Thumbnail Link:
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Wxj9d0su7e0/hqdefault.jpg
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