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2021-02-17 Ron Paul Institute - Globalism Goes Bold: Bill Gates Wants Your Hamburger
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170 views • February 23, 2021
Gazillionaire globalist Bill Gates has a new book out on how to tackle what he sees as the problem of climate change. One of his guidelines to save the planet? Give up your meat and grab a "plant-based" burger instead. 'You can get used to the taste difference,' he said in a recent interview. While such "big ideas" might normally come under some scrutiny in the media, it turns out that Gates has given something like a quarter of a billion dollars to dozens of media outlets. He also funds the "fact check" organizations who play their part getting independent voices silenced. How dangerous are billionaire authoritarians?
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