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Who's more likely to get the U.S. economy moving post-pandemic? Biden or Trump? New Yorkers answer..
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12 views • August 12, 2020
U.S. GDP dropped by 33% in the second quarter of 2020, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. This is the result of stay-at-home orders that closed businesses in response to COVID-19. One America News asked New Yorkers which presidential candidate is more likely to get our economy moving.
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