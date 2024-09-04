© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Power Of Unity, as displayed by the Cleveland Browns
Our opponents have no real cohesive plan as they attack us now; they are throwing everything they have left at us - all we need do is TO WORK AS A TEAM
Source: https://coachdavelive.tv/w/1WCUcBoxe42v3SnP4A4az2
Show #2232: THIS IS HOW THE TEAM WINS | 9-4-2024
https://coachdavelive.tv/w/rCxMJ286EJhJsKSSJECBeU
Show Notes:
Visit LAN: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com
Repentance prayer: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/first-things-first-repentance-humiliation-remorse-fasting-prayer/
1 Samuel 15: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1 sam 15&version=KJV
1992 Football video: https://www.facebook.com/greg.huff.9/videos/10203685482211313/?idorvanity=910585648994646
Lady at school board: https://www.facebook.com/1612450455/videos/1000982025140357
Lost Churches:https://www.facebook.com/reel/365444313289319
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV
Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event
Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop