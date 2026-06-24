📊 Corporate Tax Compliance & CRA Processes in Canada

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The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) administers and enforces corporate tax laws across Canada.
Corporate tax obligations are based on financial reporting and current tax legislation.
Businesses may go through review, assessment, or compliance processes depending on their filings.
Understanding how corporate tax systems work can help business owners stay informed.