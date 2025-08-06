By August 5, 2025, Russian channels were reporting that the Russian Armed Forces had made further advances, moving further on a broad front entering the city of Kupyansk from the northwest. Russian army units have reached the Spartak stadium and are almost at the city center, and it appeared the clock was ticking for Ukraine throughout Kupyansk and the surrounding area. Simply put, the operational situation facing Ukrainian forces was described as "catastrophic," and retreat was the solution, as supply routes were completely unsecured and likely under Russian fire control for the past few days. One such attack, carried out by FAB-1500 glide bomb, destroyed Ukrainian troop deployments. Furthermore, Ukraine was subjected to repeated drone attacks, systematically destroyed by waves of Lancet munitions, Molniya attack drones, and FPV—a clear demonstration of Russian technological and tactical dominance.

Recent footage showed an FPV drone landing on a vehicle carrying Ukrainian soldiers, who were allegedly in a gradual retreat. Ukrainian troop numbers were dwindling rapidly, taking a toll faster than Kiev would admit. Russian adaptation to the battlefield has left Ukraine exposed, demoralized, and suffering unstoppable losses in equipment. Another footage shows nighttime operations by Russian formations targeting Ukrainian vehicles at night, rendering traditional armored tactics obsolete. All under direct fire from fiber-optic FPV drones deployed in Kupyansk and the surrounding area. One Ukrainian armored vehicle, immobilized in the so-called "dead zone," suffered multiple hits, ultimately destroying it.

The entire Ukrainian front line that was supposed to hold back Russian troops began to collapse. Kupyansk, a strategic city, will suddenly become "non-strategic" for Zelensky if Russia sets foot there. Ukraine watch is ticking, having lost the key cities of Toretsk and Chasov Yar, while the defenses of Pokrovsk are crumbling, increasing Russian advantage to the next level, entering Kupyansk!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

