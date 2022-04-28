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Mental Health Expert Dr. Gregg Jantz Addresses How to Overcome Fear and Anxiety
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167 views • April 28, 2022
Your heart is racing, your palms are sweating, and your breathing is quick and shallow and you’re not about to step on stage and give a big speech. According to Dr. Gregg Jantz, a renowned expert on anxiety and innovator for treating mental health, you may be experiencing a panic attack. Gregg is the bestselling author of 40 books ranging on topics from health and healing to dealing with toxic people, past emotional abuse, codependency, and reducing stress. He is also the founder of The Center - A Place of Hope, where people can escape the chains of fear and depression and find lasting transformation. Gregg shares that anxiety always has a physical component, and that over time, it tends to get worse if not dealt with. Discover his simple yet effective advice on how to overcome apprehension to blossom and find fulfillment in life.


TAKEAWAYS

Anxiety can manifest physically as restlessness, fatigue, muscle tension, irritability, shortness of breath, and constant worrying

Sleep disorders, an improper diet, and lack of nutrients can cause anxiety

Why you should address the root cause of your worry and not just mood modulate

Drinking the proper amount of water every day can greatly reduce anxiety


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Keywords
americagodchurchmental healthworrytoxic peopleovercome fear and anxietytina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showdr gregg jantzthe center - a place of hopepast emotional abuse
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