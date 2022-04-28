Mental Health Expert Dr. Gregg Jantz Addresses How to Overcome Fear and Anxiety

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TAKEAWAYS
Anxiety can manifest physically as restlessness, fatigue, muscle tension, irritability, shortness of breath, and constant worrying
Sleep disorders, an improper diet, and lack of nutrients can cause anxiety
Why you should address the root cause of your worry and not just mood modulate
Drinking the proper amount of water every day can greatly reduce anxiety
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