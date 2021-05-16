© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 5-16-2021 "Following The Science"
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • May 17, 2021
Science? This is what they call it over at the cdc and in government but others may tend to disagree! It's OK those who disagree are just censored out by the ministry of truth aka social media and google etc...
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/following-science-cdc-shifts-impending-doom-youre-free-6-weeks
https://pandemic.news/2021-05-16-fda-inspectors-document-horrific-conditions-jj-covid19-vaccine-plant.html#
https://humansarefree.com/2021/05/twitter-censor-an-eminent-infectious-disease-expert.html
Thumbnail Link:
https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/RtHt7zN7uocsdIhTkQ2wTA--/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTQ3MA--/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/KKUjHdYp1EQLqmfzVUcnjw--~B/aD01NjA7dz04NDA7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/la_times_articles_853/04c2d13afa8c71315f7b1687c109c550
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/following-science-cdc-shifts-impending-doom-youre-free-6-weeks
https://pandemic.news/2021-05-16-fda-inspectors-document-horrific-conditions-jj-covid19-vaccine-plant.html#
https://humansarefree.com/2021/05/twitter-censor-an-eminent-infectious-disease-expert.html
Thumbnail Link:
https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/RtHt7zN7uocsdIhTkQ2wTA--/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTQ3MA--/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/KKUjHdYp1EQLqmfzVUcnjw--~B/aD01NjA7dz04NDA7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/la_times_articles_853/04c2d13afa8c71315f7b1687c109c550
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.