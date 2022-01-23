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Increasing Secularism Will Not End Well
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20 views • January 23, 2022
The Washington Post reported an increase in American secularism. Is that scientific or foolish? Were will that lead? Are there people who seem to relish in taking away religious and other freedoms? Are there major biases against religious content by Big Tech and many others? What is prophesied to happen to those that despise the Word of God? Dr. Thiel addresses these matters and more.
Here is a link to a related article titled "‘American secularism is growing’ ‘Your Freedom Is Their Misery – Your Slavery Is Their Joy’" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/american-secularism-is-growing-your-freedom-is-their-misery-your-slavery-is-their-joy/
Here is a link to a related article titled "‘American secularism is growing’ ‘Your Freedom Is Their Misery – Your Slavery Is Their Joy’" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/american-secularism-is-growing-your-freedom-is-their-misery-your-slavery-is-their-joy/
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