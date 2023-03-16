Create New Account
Ministerialrat a.D. Uwe Kranz, Pressekonferenz MWGFD aus Muenchen
Referat des ehemaligeb Praesidenten des Landeskriminalamts Thueringen am 15.03.2023 auf der Pressekonferenz der MWGFD in Muenchen zu den Plaenen der WHO


Weitere Informationen auf der Website von "Mediziner und Wissenschaftler fuer Gesundheit, Freiheit und Demokratie, e.V" (MWGFD)

https://www.mwgfd.org/

 

Keywords
whoagendakontrollegesundheitimpfpflichtenteignungsouveraenitaetentmuendigungzwangsmassnahmen

