Ministerialrat a.D. Uwe Kranz, Pressekonferenz MWGFD aus Muenchen

Referat des ehemaligeb Praesidenten des Landeskriminalamts Thueringen am 15.03.2023 auf der Pressekonferenz der MWGFD in Muenchen zu den Plaenen der WHO
Weitere Informationen auf der Website von "Mediziner und Wissenschaftler fuer Gesundheit, Freiheit und Demokratie, e.V" (MWGFD)
https://www.mwgfd.org/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.