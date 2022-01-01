EP 2758-6PM FAUCI CONFRONTED  HUGH HEWITT CALLS HIM OUT...ASKS HIM TO RESIGN

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THURSDAY DECEMBER 30, 2021
EPISODE #2758-6PM
Dr. Fauci has been the face of the United States’ response to the Covid-19 pandemic. As infections continue to rise to a record high despite the authoritarian measures that he has pushed, he faces growing pressure to resign from conservatives in government as well as conservative media figures. Earlier this week, conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt sat down for an interview with Fauci where he grilled him on his failure to end the Covid-19 pandemic and a variety of other issues. The interview continued to get more tense and reached a fever pitch when Hewitt pressured Fauci to resign as the public continues to lose trust in him. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19703
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