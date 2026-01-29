Financial Fraud and Government Corruption, an interview with Kyle Seraphin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Billions gone. No accountability. Financial fraud isn’t hidden—it’s systemic. From fake nonprofits to endless money laundering, the scale is staggering and relentless. When corruption becomes normalized, citizens pay the price through inflation, debt, and lost trust. Follow the money—and the silence.
#FinancialFraud #GovernmentCorruption #MoneyLaundering #Accountability #Truth
