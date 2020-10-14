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10/14/20 #HunteringBiden: Lapt_p, Human Digit_l Slavery Interruption #WhereWeG1WGA
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150 views • October 15, 2020
You Are Free TV
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10/14: Today, H_nter Bid_n's laptop emails and videos made public! We also see how Franken-V injuries will get little protections and Humanity resists Global Big Industry surveillance....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
To watch President Trump's Iowa Rally tonight:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-uEJ...
Please subscribe to Golden State Times!
Please sign the Great Barrington Declaration!
https://gbdeclaration.org/
Please Read! WH to adopt GBD herd immunity strategy:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee...
Please share and watch with your families on the truth about V a X:
https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com/
Please watch and Share Andr_w W_kefield's 1986 The Act:
https://1986theact.com/
People will have little to no recourse on V a X injuries from FV :
https://www.wsj.com/articles/people-h...
New York Post exposes H B_den laptop emails:
https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/email-r...
Twitt_r quickly shuts down accounts posting H B_den laptop story:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/digita...
To Learn about the Cab_l plan to put humanity on a Slavery system:
https://home.solari.com/
IBM, Microsoft new Corp- NewCo:
https://www.theverge.com/2020/10/9/21...
Citrix will govern human work-from-app plan:
https://www.citrix.com/
Japan now employing people to work with VR at home to operate robots in stores:
https://www.inceptivemind.com/remote-...
Example of BLM super pac:
https://www.desmoinesregister.com/sto...
Please follow Leo Zagami, Freemasons, Romania, Epst_in/Gates, IPI:
https://leozagami.com/
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
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Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
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To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
89.2K subscribers
10/14: Today, H_nter Bid_n's laptop emails and videos made public! We also see how Franken-V injuries will get little protections and Humanity resists Global Big Industry surveillance....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
To watch President Trump's Iowa Rally tonight:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-uEJ...
Please subscribe to Golden State Times!
Please sign the Great Barrington Declaration!
https://gbdeclaration.org/
Please Read! WH to adopt GBD herd immunity strategy:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee...
Please share and watch with your families on the truth about V a X:
https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com/
Please watch and Share Andr_w W_kefield's 1986 The Act:
https://1986theact.com/
People will have little to no recourse on V a X injuries from FV :
https://www.wsj.com/articles/people-h...
New York Post exposes H B_den laptop emails:
https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/email-r...
Twitt_r quickly shuts down accounts posting H B_den laptop story:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/digita...
To Learn about the Cab_l plan to put humanity on a Slavery system:
https://home.solari.com/
IBM, Microsoft new Corp- NewCo:
https://www.theverge.com/2020/10/9/21...
Citrix will govern human work-from-app plan:
https://www.citrix.com/
Japan now employing people to work with VR at home to operate robots in stores:
https://www.inceptivemind.com/remote-...
Example of BLM super pac:
https://www.desmoinesregister.com/sto...
Please follow Leo Zagami, Freemasons, Romania, Epst_in/Gates, IPI:
https://leozagami.com/
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
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