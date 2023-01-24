Create New Account
Jimmy Dore Discusses the WHO Pandemic Treaty
Thomas Smith
Published 20 hours ago

Comedian Jimmy Dore discusses the fact that the World Health Organization began drafting a global pandemic treaty in mid-2022, which would grant it the sole power to make decisions relating to global biosecurity, including but not limited to the implementation of a global vaccine passport/digital identity, mandatory vaccinations, travel restrictions and standardized medical care.

As noted by Dore, "Then they can just shut your bank account down when you do something they don't like, like protesting." Indeed, in 2022, the Canadian government seized the bank accounts of people who had donated money to the trucker convoy, and this was basically a preview of the kind of power the WHO would have.

Keywords
constitutionwhobill gatesone world orderglobal governmentloss of sovereigntyloss of liberties

