after watching this video and you still think The Ukraine war and covid-19 is real your an idiot

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if you want to get in contact with me go to the links below
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https://twitter.com/1_stalking
https://www.minds.com/aqswdefrgt1/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Nfj8fzASS8yT/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/37Nmvte1KWTE/
https://odysee.com/@gangstalking-australia:8
https://ugetube.com/@GLOBAL%20COMMUNIST%20TAKEOVER
https://brandnewtube.com/@communistakeover
https://freedom.social/cmpgm/israel34
MUST WATCH COVID VACCINE TESTING WORKER SAID TO ME DON'T TAKE THE VACCINE IT'S A DEPOPULATION AGENDA https://www.bitchute.com/video/gq7scOxNaVvO/
BOSTON HOAXATHON - AFTER WATCHING THIS VIDEO AND YOU STILL THINK COVID-19 IS REAL YOU'RE AN IDIOT https://www.bitchute.com/video/SQNV3aaPm6oD/
CRISIS ACTORS DIRECTOR'S CUT ADDITION WAKEUP THERE IS NO COVID 19 IT'S A WORLDWIDE STAGED EVENT https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y5H2E9pKJF1q/
COMMUNISM IF THE PEOPLE ARE IN NEED OF A LEADER ONE WILL BE PROVIDED FOR THEM GATEKEEPERS https://www.bitchute.com/video/EYCuUYIuV1Lc/