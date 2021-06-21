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Boebert: Why I brought 'flat-Kamala' to the border | The Benny Report
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110 views • June 21, 2021
Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado joins Newsmax's Benny Johnson to discuss her different 'political props' and why she uses them to point out the hypocrisy of the Biden administration, while also fighting to correct the tragedy of the border crisis that is felt by children making the dangerous journey. - via The Benny Report
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