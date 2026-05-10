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He Came to Set the Captives Free: Happy Mother's Day Matthew 10:36-37 NLT [36] Your enemies will be right in your own household!’ [37] “If you love your father or mother more than you love me, you are not worthy of being mine; or if you love your son or daughter more than me, you are not worthy of being mine. #faith #hope #love