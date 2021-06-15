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[VOSTFR] Ivanka Trump : "Washington n'a pas changé Donald Trump. Donald Trump a changé Washington."
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24 views • June 15, 2021
La fille du président Donald Trump et sa conseillère principale, Ivanka Trump, a introduit son père lors de la dernière nuit de la Convention nationale républicaine, jeudi.
En voici une partie.
☑️ Vidéo originale :
https://youtu.be/HV0Un9WITd0
☑️ Fox News :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIJgqnII2ZOINSWNOGFThA
Transcription complète :
https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/ivanka-trump-2020-rnc-speech-transcript
Outro music
Olivia Herdt :
https://youtu.be/N-LRe4t1V-A
Me suivre sur les differents réseaux :
☑️ https://lbry.tv/@Miniver
📧 Miniver1984@protonmail[.]com
Merci à vous.
En voici une partie.
☑️ Vidéo originale :
https://youtu.be/HV0Un9WITd0
☑️ Fox News :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIJgqnII2ZOINSWNOGFThA
Transcription complète :
https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/ivanka-trump-2020-rnc-speech-transcript
Outro music
Olivia Herdt :
https://youtu.be/N-LRe4t1V-A
Me suivre sur les differents réseaux :
☑️ https://lbry.tv/@Miniver
📧 Miniver1984@protonmail[.]com
Merci à vous.
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