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Potato Skins Recipe Easy: Steps detailed in description
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72 views • April 29, 2022
My Easy Potato Skins Recipe
Step 1 poke holes in potatoes w fork then cover in oil and salt bake potatoes 350 degrees for 45min-1hr set aside to cool until they can be handled safely
2 Fry Bacon, cut cooled potatoes horizontally and spoon out insides and save for other recipe Cover the inside portion w oil and salt then bake at 450 for 10-20 mins
4 Fill potato shells with cheese and bacon then broil 2-3mins
5remove from oven then add sour cream and fresh chives. Enjoy
Step 1 poke holes in potatoes w fork then cover in oil and salt bake potatoes 350 degrees for 45min-1hr set aside to cool until they can be handled safely
2 Fry Bacon, cut cooled potatoes horizontally and spoon out insides and save for other recipe Cover the inside portion w oil and salt then bake at 450 for 10-20 mins
4 Fill potato shells with cheese and bacon then broil 2-3mins
5remove from oven then add sour cream and fresh chives. Enjoy
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