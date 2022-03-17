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What do you think is happening in the video? - Ukraine Propaganda 031722
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301 views • March 17, 2022
Below found with this video.
What do you think is happening in the video?
Yes, you are right, there is nothing to comment on. We are waiting for the next masterpieces from Ukrainian "Propogandists".
What do you think is happening in the video?
Yes, you are right, there is nothing to comment on. We are waiting for the next masterpieces from Ukrainian "Propogandists".
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