First photograph "of a person" ????
Karine Savard
Published 19 days ago

Whatever you might think of this picture, it is definately not the version they tell us. Maybe this is not a very important video, but it does show our history has been rewritten and they are doing it again. Many channels like "everything inside me" show these kind of things, but they go over it so fast, you have no time to look at it properly. I want you to look, really look with a critical eye, at everything. 🧐

Keywords
historydumbeyecriticalresetfooled

