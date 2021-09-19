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Roxytube Illuminati Playlist add
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36 views • September 19, 2021
Roxytube Illuminati Playlist add
Advertising the new Illuminati Playlist on Shane St. Pierre's Roxytube Channel
All Playlists: https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
Illuminati: https://www.roxytube.com/watch/illuminati-agenda-fully-explained-25-goals-to-destroy-the-planet-count-how-many-are-complete_73lEHqkMHCcChJn.html/list/CDm6GizaC1dkxos
___________________________________
Donate to Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/site-pages/Donate
Charity Shop: https://t-shirtsplus.shop/
[All proceeds to help stop child trafficking]
================================
More Stuff:
When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge
...
Your masks wont silence us.
Your shut downs wont stop us.
Your riots don't scare us.
Faith defeats fakery.
Infiltration is not immigration.
Idealism is not realism.
Religion is not God.
Do not believe, discern. Do not trust, verify.
Do not conform, Rebel. Do not Submit, Refuse.
Do not line up, Step out! DO not obey, Resist!
Do not kneel, stand.
We stand Together!
...
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
ManMade Climate Change is a Hoax dreamed up by elite in 1991: Debunked in a single Post:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1255682643372912640?referrer=shane_st_pierre
An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6M4St9
MrTruthBomb Presents - ROCKEFELLER [Everything wrong with our medical system]
https://rumble.com/vm7095-mrtruthbomb-presents-rockefeller.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controlls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D
A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/trpqed
History of the Jesuits
by Dr. J. A. Wylie LL.D.,
Excerpted from the massive 2 vol. History of Protestantism
https://www.dropbox.com/s/yp4vu2vu1tmjstz/History of the Jesuits'.docx?dl=0
DropBox Word Doc with Links:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/wkdtnecsyzjad76/Jesuit Secrets Revealed - Secret Instructions of the Jesuits.docx?dl=0
Jesuits and the Vatican
DropBox PDF: https://www.dropbox.com/s/mnrdlw71gzjitnk/TRUTH UNMASKED_ Jesuits and the Vatican.pdf?dl=0
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
https://healthimpactnews.com/
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5BrK1J1Uuor85zmg4_jZPQ
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/shane_st_pierre/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/AntiDisinformation2
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Facebook2] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-101142278995395
Advertising the new Illuminati Playlist on Shane St. Pierre's Roxytube Channel
All Playlists: https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
Illuminati: https://www.roxytube.com/watch/illuminati-agenda-fully-explained-25-goals-to-destroy-the-planet-count-how-many-are-complete_73lEHqkMHCcChJn.html/list/CDm6GizaC1dkxos
___________________________________
Donate to Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/site-pages/Donate
Charity Shop: https://t-shirtsplus.shop/
[All proceeds to help stop child trafficking]
================================
More Stuff:
When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge
...
Your masks wont silence us.
Your shut downs wont stop us.
Your riots don't scare us.
Faith defeats fakery.
Infiltration is not immigration.
Idealism is not realism.
Religion is not God.
Do not believe, discern. Do not trust, verify.
Do not conform, Rebel. Do not Submit, Refuse.
Do not line up, Step out! DO not obey, Resist!
Do not kneel, stand.
We stand Together!
...
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
ManMade Climate Change is a Hoax dreamed up by elite in 1991: Debunked in a single Post:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1255682643372912640?referrer=shane_st_pierre
An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6M4St9
MrTruthBomb Presents - ROCKEFELLER [Everything wrong with our medical system]
https://rumble.com/vm7095-mrtruthbomb-presents-rockefeller.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controlls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D
A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/trpqed
History of the Jesuits
by Dr. J. A. Wylie LL.D.,
Excerpted from the massive 2 vol. History of Protestantism
https://www.dropbox.com/s/yp4vu2vu1tmjstz/History of the Jesuits'.docx?dl=0
DropBox Word Doc with Links:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/wkdtnecsyzjad76/Jesuit Secrets Revealed - Secret Instructions of the Jesuits.docx?dl=0
Jesuits and the Vatican
DropBox PDF: https://www.dropbox.com/s/mnrdlw71gzjitnk/TRUTH UNMASKED_ Jesuits and the Vatican.pdf?dl=0
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
https://healthimpactnews.com/
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5BrK1J1Uuor85zmg4_jZPQ
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/shane_st_pierre/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/AntiDisinformation2
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Facebook2] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-101142278995395
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