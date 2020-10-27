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FULL SHOW: President Trump Holds Third Rally in Pennsylvania to Stop Democrat Steal
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10 views • October 27, 2020
President Trump holds his third rally of the day in Pennsylvania really illustrating the difference in support in the swing state between himself and Biden and hundreds of thousands show up for Trump while Biden events, even featuring Obama, don’t even draw a crowd of one thousand. Owen Shroyer places a call live on air to a Texas government shutting down polling places for COVID and also takes a call from Police for a death threat he filed which still Police have not officially filed or followed up on. More fake pandemic news and political news. Joe and Jim Hoft from Gateway Pundit break the latest in the Biden crime Scandal and Laura Loomer joins to discuss the status of her campaign. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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