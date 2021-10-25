© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What a difference a few years make. Mainstream media reports on big pharma.
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • October 25, 2021
Well well well, look at what the mainstream media reported about big pharma just a few years ago.
What a huge backflip they have done. Now, you will not hear this narrative at all. All we hear is get the jab, it's for your health, it's to get your freedoms back, etc etc etc.
The good thing is we remember these things, we don't forget.
Thanks to Kane Koa The Great for this video.
Subscribe here -
kanekoa.substack.com
gab.com/KanekoaTheGreat
rumble.com/user/KanekoaTheGreat
t.me/KanekoaChat
To subscribe and follow Roobs' Flyers go to:
SubscribeStar - https://www.subscribestar.com/roobs
TG - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Brighteon.Social - https://brighteon.social/@Roobs
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
YouTube - https://youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Contact Roobs' Flyers: [email protected] or [email protected]
All rights reserved.
Thanks for watching.
What a huge backflip they have done. Now, you will not hear this narrative at all. All we hear is get the jab, it's for your health, it's to get your freedoms back, etc etc etc.
The good thing is we remember these things, we don't forget.
Thanks to Kane Koa The Great for this video.
Subscribe here -
kanekoa.substack.com
gab.com/KanekoaTheGreat
rumble.com/user/KanekoaTheGreat
t.me/KanekoaChat
To subscribe and follow Roobs' Flyers go to:
SubscribeStar - https://www.subscribestar.com/roobs
TG - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Brighteon.Social - https://brighteon.social/@Roobs
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
YouTube - https://youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Contact Roobs' Flyers: [email protected] or [email protected]
All rights reserved.
Thanks for watching.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.