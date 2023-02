AMI Meter • The AMI measured current does not have a one for one relationship between current consumed and indicated reading. This must be measured via an electronic sensor, converted to a digital signal and then a computer calculation averages all of the sensor input and posts the data in computer memory and the reading on the LCD display. There is a manipulation of the indicated reading that can be affected by many factors. • All electronics components are rated between 1% to 20% accuracy. Most of the components on the AMI meters are 5% rated, with the current transformers rated at 1% accuracy within the permitted range of temperatures. I will point out that this 1% is only related to temperature not the measured load characteristic. This is important because testing at the University of Twente in 2016 showed very high smart meter inaccuracies of 582% (https://www.utwente.nl/en/news/2017/3/313543/electronic-energy-meters-falsereadings-almost-six-times-higher-than-actual-energy-consumption) with current transformers, such as in the all AMI meters, are generally accurate to within ±10%. That is a 20% range. So professions by utilities that the AMI is more accurate is highly suspect and only true in a very tightly controlled setting such as ten 100 watt incandescent bulbs. Not with electronic appliances, motors, CFL’s, LED’s etc. (note a 100 watt light bulb can vary 10%