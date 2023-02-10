Jim Jordan Shocks Tim Pool with Legal Problems Twitter Could Face

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Congressman Jim Jordan Shock Tim Pool with Legal Problems Twitter Could Face Clip of Tim Pool asking Jim Jordan if there is any potential legal trouble Twitter could be in for lying about shadow banning