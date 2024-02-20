Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Embracing Communist China | MSOM Ep. 935
channel image
PATRIOT.TV
1536 Subscribers
6 views
Published 19 hours ago

Authors James Fanell and Bradley Thayer combine their military and academic experience to write "Embracing Communist China: America's Greatest Strategic Failure" warning everyone where this country and the world may be headed.


Keywords
trumppresidentamericapatriotmandates

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket