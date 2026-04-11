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Trump and the Jews (Full Version)
Fritz Berggren
Fritz Berggren
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  • Jews Bribe and Blackmail.  John 19:12 and Matthew 28:12-13
  • Trump is falling apart -- this is good news because it is simply a revelation of reaility -- the mask is gone and we can see the Jews and how they operate.
  • The greatest gift of liberty that you can give yourself is to open up your mouth and speak the Holy Scripture even when they are racist and antisemitic. If you can't or won't then you are not worthy of the Name of Jesus Christ; and you are not willing to fight for liberty or freedom.
  • Stop being a Judas Iscariot. You call Him Lord or Rabbi, publicly give him a kiss, and yet you've already sided with the Jews. This is what treason looks like.

Fritz Berggren
www.bloodandfaith.com

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trumpjewsblackmail
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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