Engineered Consent.
Engineered Consent.

How The MASSES Were Manipulated To Accept Fluoride Poisoning.

There have now been over 100 studies involving animals which show that fluoride damages the brain which is a particular concern for newborn babies who are susceptible to fluoride build up because of their weak blood-brain barrier.
He cites numerous studies which prove a link between moderate exposure to fluoride and lowered IQ in children.

Very interesting comments from the 1:16 mark to the 1:23 mark;

'We can brainwash people to smoke cigarettes, or elect politicians, you name it, we can do it'

Keywords
propagandabrainwashingflouridetoxic chemicalindustrial wastefluoride poisoning

