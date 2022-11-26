Engineered Consent.
How The MASSES Were Manipulated To Accept Fluoride Poisoning.
There have now been over 100 studies involving animals which show that fluoride damages the brain which is a particular concern for newborn babies who are susceptible to fluoride build up because of their weak blood-brain barrier.
He cites numerous studies which prove a link between moderate exposure to fluoride and lowered IQ in children.
Very interesting comments from the 1:16 mark to the 1:23 mark;
'We can brainwash people to smoke cigarettes, or elect politicians, you name it, we can do it'
https://t.me/orwelliandystopia on Telegram.
Join Roobs Flyers ~
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers
http://roobsflyers.com/
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.