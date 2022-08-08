Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creators Perspective on James Bond and Spycraft

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VA #101 Creator’s Perspective on James Bond and Spycraft 2-12-21
Description:
What is the appeal for both men and women of the fictional spy, James Bond? Was the author, Ian Fleming, divinely inspired? Are there dangers to the soul from making a living spying, with a “license to kill”? Are consequences from the moral compromises of spying prevented if done for a higher good? Do people plan such duty and accept the risks before they incarnate? Is there a divine message in depicting Bond fighting powerful archvillains? Have women been spies throughout history? Creator explains how prayer and divine healing can eliminate the need for and compromises from spying. Join us!
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