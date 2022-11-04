Create New Account
Plan of Salvation Vortex - Temple of God (7/7)
In this study, I have been doing my best to present God's temple or sanctuary, and trying to show that there is a correlation between the earthly temple and the heavenly temple, and that the temple or sanctuary explains the process that God uses, that God follows, in the disposition of the sin problem. A lot of people think this is the substance of salvation: you just pray to God and ask him to forgive you, he takes out the eraser, erases the sin, and that's it. That’s all most people have as a concept of salvation’s process. It has been boiled down to the eraser theory. But if salvation could come by the eraser theory, then God would have never had to send Jesus Christ to die on Calvary. What was it about sin that prompted and caused and required the death of Christ? Most Christians don't comprehend that it has to do with the perfect substitute and the transferring of guilt away from the sinner. Most people understand that the penalty for sin is death, but they think that Jesus died and paid the penalty for everybody, so everybody's going to heaven. This is not what the temple and its services teach us.

plantemple of godsalvation vortex

