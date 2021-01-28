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Honolulu City Council Noticed: By Righteousness the Life of the Land is Preserved
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380 views • January 28, 2021
Since we are told it's allegedly too dangerous to meet in person, I called in to join a Honolulu City Council meeting and waited well over three hours until I got my turn to speak. Listen to my testimony. Let's pray our new mayor and managing director uphold the city and county charter preamble.
Charter of the City and County of Honolulu Preamble:
We, the people of the City and County of Honolulu, accepting responsibility to seek to achieve in our time that righteousness by which the life of our land is preserved and to encourage and enable our people to participate in their governance, do hereby adopt this Charter of the City and County of Honolulu.
#Honolulu #Righteousness #Formby
Charter of the City and County of Honolulu Preamble:
We, the people of the City and County of Honolulu, accepting responsibility to seek to achieve in our time that righteousness by which the life of our land is preserved and to encourage and enable our people to participate in their governance, do hereby adopt this Charter of the City and County of Honolulu.
#Honolulu #Righteousness #Formby
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