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Helen Buyniski: Fall of the Empire, Dark Winter Ahead, & Why NYC Won't Recover from COVID1984
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84 views • November 07, 2020
Helen Buyniski discusses election fraud, Big Tech censorship, why a Biden victory would be more dangerous (e.g. COVID1984 lockdown), and why neither candidate may actually want to win since they'll be saddled with the fall of the empire. She believes Bill Gates will be true to his word and that a "Dark Winter" is further on up the road. She explains how the lockdowns are a giant asset-stripping scheme and why cities like New York will not recover.
*This interview was conducted as part of a U.S. Election Night livestream together with The Potkaars Podcast: https://potkaars.nl/blog/2020/11/03/election2020
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PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
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Show Notes
Trump’s reign has proved the US president is merely a figurehead. Does it really matter who wins the vote? https://www.rt.com/op-ed/505758-trump-us-president-win-vote
Global Preparedness Monitoring Board 2019 https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annual_report/GPMB_annualreport_2019.pdf
Global Resilient Cities Network https://www.rockpa.org/project/global-resilient-cities-network
Resilient Cities Concept Paper https://resilientcitiesnetwork.org/downloadable_resources/Programs/ConceptPaper-ResilientCitiesShapingADigitalWorld.pdf
VISA Cashless Cities Whitepaper https://usa.visa.com/dam/VCOM/global/visa-everywhere/documents/visa-cashless-cities-report.pdf
Website
Twitter https://twitter.com/velocirapture23
Website https://www.helenofdestroy.com
About Helen Buyniski
Helen Buyniski is an investigative journalist, political commentator, and photographer based in New York. She has appeared on RT, PressTV, al-Mayadeen, Progressive Radio Network, WBAI, WynwoodONE Miami Radio, Logos Radio Network, No Lies Radio, Activist Post, and Avalon.Express, among other channels. Her writing has been published in a wide variety of outlets including RT, Global Research, Ghion Journal, Aletho News, Zero Hedge, Progressive Radio Network, New Dawn Magazine, and her own website HelenofdesTroy.com. Helen has a book in the works about Wikipedia and its detrimental effects on truth, reality, and other concepts we take for granted as a species and recently contributed a chapter to When China Sneezes, an anthology edited by maverick Georgia congresswoman Cynthia McKinney about the 2019 novel coronavirus 'pandemic' and the global police state it is meant to usher in. Helen has a BA in Journalism from New School University and also studied at Columbia University and New York University. Follow her on Twitter at @velocirapture23.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*This interview was conducted as part of a U.S. Election Night livestream together with The Potkaars Podcast: https://potkaars.nl/blog/2020/11/03/election2020
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
Trump’s reign has proved the US president is merely a figurehead. Does it really matter who wins the vote? https://www.rt.com/op-ed/505758-trump-us-president-win-vote
Global Preparedness Monitoring Board 2019 https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annual_report/GPMB_annualreport_2019.pdf
Global Resilient Cities Network https://www.rockpa.org/project/global-resilient-cities-network
Resilient Cities Concept Paper https://resilientcitiesnetwork.org/downloadable_resources/Programs/ConceptPaper-ResilientCitiesShapingADigitalWorld.pdf
VISA Cashless Cities Whitepaper https://usa.visa.com/dam/VCOM/global/visa-everywhere/documents/visa-cashless-cities-report.pdf
Website
Twitter https://twitter.com/velocirapture23
Website https://www.helenofdestroy.com
About Helen Buyniski
Helen Buyniski is an investigative journalist, political commentator, and photographer based in New York. She has appeared on RT, PressTV, al-Mayadeen, Progressive Radio Network, WBAI, WynwoodONE Miami Radio, Logos Radio Network, No Lies Radio, Activist Post, and Avalon.Express, among other channels. Her writing has been published in a wide variety of outlets including RT, Global Research, Ghion Journal, Aletho News, Zero Hedge, Progressive Radio Network, New Dawn Magazine, and her own website HelenofdesTroy.com. Helen has a book in the works about Wikipedia and its detrimental effects on truth, reality, and other concepts we take for granted as a species and recently contributed a chapter to When China Sneezes, an anthology edited by maverick Georgia congresswoman Cynthia McKinney about the 2019 novel coronavirus 'pandemic' and the global police state it is meant to usher in. Helen has a BA in Journalism from New School University and also studied at Columbia University and New York University. Follow her on Twitter at @velocirapture23.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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