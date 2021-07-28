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BfeD - Heinz Rudolf Kunze - Willkommen liebe Mörder - 28.07.2021
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39 views • July 28, 2021
BfeD - Heinz Rudolf Kunze - Willkommen liebe Mörder - 337.619 Aufrufe seit dem 14.01.2016 - Stetig von dem kruden Schlupfwespen & Parasitentum in der BRDisrael Besatzer Judenrepublik GmbH zensiert und hier, auf Telegram und anderen unzensierten Video-Portalen am 28.07.2021 neu hochgeladen - smile - https://wtube.org/user/BfeD
Quellen:
https://wtube.org/user/BfeD/8ub4RKm
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AqQYS3dhg7Ra/
https://vk.com/bfedwahrheit?z=video401789244_456242141
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGFIfyypFYc - (leider viele Werbung)
BfeD - Heinz Rudolf Kunze - Willkommen liebe Mörder - 28.07.2021
https://archive.ph/nFsBP#selection-1215.1-1215.44 - Zur Info und auf die hohe Anzahl Zugriffe von 856,980 views achten. Deshalb wird von Alljuda zensiert, auf Teufel komm raus...
https://t.me/guidestones
https://t.me/guidestone
BfeD - ARD zu HAARP & Co doch keine Verschwörungstheorie! - 29.01.2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmrc4y910hQ
BfeD - ZDF Reportage über Geoengineering = HAARP & Chemtrails - 08.03.2014
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUpTBPifHSM
BfeD - ZDF Joachim Bublath - Klima Teil 1 - 27.06.2007
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TM0lbKLwdGk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbu1hUYpythc6DNzd0UIAaA
BfeD - Attila Hildmann - Die weggelogene Erdbeben- und Wetterwaffe HAARP - Mads by Jews - 18.07.2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nhpHwgReyRZF/
https://www.brighteon.com/197f3322-6081-4dd1-8b40-1535084bd246
https://t.me/ATTILAHILDMANN/64511
https://t.me/ATTILAHILDMANN
Quellen:
https://wtube.org/user/BfeD/8ub4RKm
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AqQYS3dhg7Ra/
https://vk.com/bfedwahrheit?z=video401789244_456242141
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGFIfyypFYc - (leider viele Werbung)
BfeD - Heinz Rudolf Kunze - Willkommen liebe Mörder - 28.07.2021
https://archive.ph/nFsBP#selection-1215.1-1215.44 - Zur Info und auf die hohe Anzahl Zugriffe von 856,980 views achten. Deshalb wird von Alljuda zensiert, auf Teufel komm raus...
https://t.me/guidestones
https://t.me/guidestone
BfeD - ARD zu HAARP & Co doch keine Verschwörungstheorie! - 29.01.2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmrc4y910hQ
BfeD - ZDF Reportage über Geoengineering = HAARP & Chemtrails - 08.03.2014
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUpTBPifHSM
BfeD - ZDF Joachim Bublath - Klima Teil 1 - 27.06.2007
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TM0lbKLwdGk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbu1hUYpythc6DNzd0UIAaA
BfeD - Attila Hildmann - Die weggelogene Erdbeben- und Wetterwaffe HAARP - Mads by Jews - 18.07.2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nhpHwgReyRZF/
https://www.brighteon.com/197f3322-6081-4dd1-8b40-1535084bd246
https://t.me/ATTILAHILDMANN/64511
https://t.me/ATTILAHILDMANN
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