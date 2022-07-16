Biden Fist Bump Outrages the Left, NYT Covers for Jan 6 Ray Epps 7/15/22

In this week’s Headline News: Biden has had a rough foreign relations week- his fist-bump greeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday sent Twitter into a tizzy with everyone from The Washington Post’s CEO to Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., criticizing the “shameful” viral gesture. In Israel, Biden got lost, tried to shake the hand up imaginary person, Biden left the crowd in STUNNED silence during official Israel visit after telling them to “keep alive the honor of the Holocaust” after his brain broke.

Wildfires fires are raging out west, which threatened to harm the giant redwoods in Sequoia National Park.

Senator Josh Hawley was stunned when interviewing experts on abortion rights, as one witness could not identify what a woman was and kept referring to them as “people with the capacity to give birth“.

Dutch farmers are still making International waves by standing up to the world economic forum and the global elite’s plan to take over their farms. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/biden-fist-bump-outrages-the-left-nyt-covers-for-jan-6-ray-epps/

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